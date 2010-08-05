Ray Nitti w/ C-Piepz, Young Major, Kimberlee and Sheba Baby

Ray Nitti discovered rap music after he was transplanted to Milwaukee from the Virgin Islands as a teenager in the late-’90s. Last year the rapper achieved his first real taste of success when his feisty, good-natured club single “Bow!” began clocking radio play around the country, a feat that positions him as one of the city’s most commercially successful rappers in a decade. This spring, “Bow!” continued to receive strong airplay on local stations V100.7 and 103.7 KISS-FM, Nitti released a harder, more street-minded mixtape, April Showers . Tonight Nitti shares a bill with a host of artists from Milwaukee’s club-rap scene.