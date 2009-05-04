Ray Romano and Brad Garrett

Even audiences that have never seen Ray Romano’s stand-up routine will be familiar with the gist of most of his material, since it served as the basis for his long-running hit sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond.” Where that sitcom sometimes cast Romano as the stock, oafish husband, though, Romano’s stand-up material examines marriage and fatherhood with decidedly more nuance. This bill pairs Romano with his on-screen brother from “Raymond,” Brad Garrett, who, though better known as a character and sitcom actor, began his career as a stand-up comedian in the early ’80s.