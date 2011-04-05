Building on the foundation of emotive pop-rock of contemporaries Never Shout Never and Boys Like Girls, Jordan Witzigreuter's one-man band The Ready Set adds electronics to the formula, incorporating the drum machines and Auto-Tuned warbling of Top 40 radio. Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz heard promise in Witzigreuter, signing The Ready Set to his Decaydance Records and releasing its first studio album, I'm Alive, I'm Dreaming . The saccharine, cheery pop single "Love Like Woe" emerged as a summer hit. The Ready Set plays tonight supported by openers Allstar Weekend, The Downtown Fiction, We Are The In Crowd and You, Me, And Everyone We Know.