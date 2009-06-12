Touring in support of Resisting the Viral Self , their first complete studio album after a plethora of live bootlegs and scattered other recordings, the Cincinnati ensemble Realicide re-envisions hardcore for the 21st century, pairing it with caustic, industrial electroclash. Relying primarily on a Korg ES1 filled with preprogrammed digital hardcore beats, screeching vocalists Robert Inhuman and Jim Swill outline their aggressive punk ideals and sociopolitical agendas over a blend of hardcore gabber and digital explosions. They top a characteristically packed Borg Ward bill tonight with several other noise and punk acts of varying degrees of abrasion: Victory!, Rex Winsome, Peter J. Woods and Blessed Sacrifist.