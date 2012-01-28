<i>Rear Window</i>, Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly vehicle, wasn't just one of Hitchcock's most effective suspense films; it was the director's great treatise on what it feels like to be a movie viewer. Like Stewart's photographer, a man in a wheelchair who passes his days spying on his neighbors with a pair of binocularsuntil he becomes convinced he's witnessed a murderthe audience is stuck in their seats, watching helplessly as action unfolds that they have no control over. The Times Cinema screens this classic twice this weekend, at noon on Saturday and Sunday.