<i>Rear Window</i>, Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly vehicle, wasn't just one of Hitchcock's most effective suspense films; it was the director's great treatise on what it feels like to be a movie viewer. Like Stewart's photographer, a man in a wheelchair who passes his days spying on his neighbors with a pair of binocularsuntil he becomes convinced he's witnessed a murderthe audience is stuck in their seats, watching helplessly as action unfolds that they have no control over.