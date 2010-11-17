It seemed simple enough. Worried about the world’s oil habit, Finnish director John Webster and his family decided to reduce their carbon footprint by going without oil for a year. They discovered this decision meant a lot more than just not being able to drive a car to the grocery store. Webster realized many of the products he once used daily were petroleum-based. His 2008 documentary Recipes for Disaster screens for free tonight as part of the UWM Union Theatre’s Share the Earth Environmental Film Series and Nordic Film Festival.