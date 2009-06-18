The Reckless Hearts w/ Fahri and The Fatty Acids

The Reckless Hearts is the latest band from most of the guys who once made up The Danger, a group that after punky beginnings in Kenosha established themselves as the youngest of Milwaukee’s glam-rock revivalists. The name is new but the sound is much the same: The band still conjures T. Rex at their most down to earth and The Buzzcocks at their sweetest, with ample traces of The Only Ones’ sunny power-pop harmonies. They’re about to hit the road behind their first full-length, Get Up And Run , but not before this hometown show at the Stonefly Brewery with Fahri and The Fatty Acids.