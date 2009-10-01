The Reckless Hearts w/ Mechanics of Romance, The Sleazybeats and The Blind Eyes

The Reckless Hearts is the latest band from most of the guys who used to make up The Danger, a group that after punky beginnings in Kenosha established themselves as the youngest of Milwaukee’s glam-rock revivalists. The name is new but the sound is much the same: Like The Danger, The Reckless Hearts still conjure T. Rex at their most down to earth and The Buzzcocks at their sweetest, with ample traces of The Only Ones’ sunny power-pop harmonies. Earlier this year the band released its full-length debut, Get Up and Run .