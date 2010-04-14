Reckless Kelly w/ Sarah Pierce

Reckless Kelly isn’t an alternative country band in the Uncle Tupelo/No Depression sense of the term, but rather mostly because commercial country music these days has little interest in hard-rocking, modern outlaw country-rock. That’s just as well, since the Texas band has thrived underneath commercial country’s radar, Waylon Jennings enthusiasts in a Brooks & Dunn world. Their independence has afforded them a freedom that many major label country acts don’t have, the ability to convey political leanings at odds with country’s red-state constituency, as they did on 2008’s Bulletproof , an album loaded with critiques of the Bush administration. This February the group released their follow-up, Somewhere in Time , their second album for Yep Roc.