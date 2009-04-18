Record Store Day began last year as an attempt to lure traffic to often-struggling independent music stores with a series of ultra-rare, Record Store Day-only releases. This year’s crop of collectibles includes releases from Bob Dylan, The Smiths, Pavement, The Hold Steady and The Flaming Lips, and will be sold at both Exclusive Company locations as well as Rush-Mor Records. The Exclusive Company’s locations will be hosting all-day line-ups of local bands, while Rush-Mor will host live music as part of a Bay View pub crawl, which ends with an 8 p.m. performance from The Rusty P’s at Club Garibaldi. Read the Shepherd ’s Record Store Day article for more information.