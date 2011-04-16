For the fourth year, musicians will release a slew of exclusive, limited-edition CDs, records and DVDs solely through independent record stores as part of Record Store Day, an effort to assist brick-and-mortar institutions that have been badly battered by the rise of digital music. This year's haul includes releases from Foo Fighters, Built to Spill, Nirvana, R.E.M., Sonic Youth, Fleet Foxes, Phish and Wavves, among many others. Select record stores, including local Exclusive Co. locations, will be featuring in-store bands and DJs throughout the day.