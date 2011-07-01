If it were possible to mash everything on alternative radio into a doughy paste, then cook the batter in an easy bake oven for a half hour, the resulting band would probably be indistinguishable from Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. This shape-shifting Florida group wraps Hoobastank's hard-rock, All-American Rejects' mall-pop and Fall Out Boy's arena-emo into one earnest package, with room to spare for some acoustic, “Hey There Delilah”-styled balladeering. Their 2006 major-label debut, Don't You Fake It , housed the hit “Face Down,” an impassioned account of domestic violence as visceral as anything on alt radio at the time. The band's 2009 follow-up Lonely Road , opted for a larger, grander sound.