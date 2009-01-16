If it were possible to mash everything on alternative radio into a doughy paste, then cook the batter in an easy bake oven for a half hour, the resulting band would probably be indistinguishable from Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. This shape-shifting Florida group wraps Hoobastank’s faux-metal, All-American Rejects’ mall-pop and Fall Out Boy’s arena-emo into one earnest package, with room to spare for some acoustic, “Hey There Delilah”-styled balladeering. Their 2006 major-label debut, Don’t You Fake It, housed the strikingly good hit “Face Down,” an impassioned account of domestic violence as visceral as anything on alt radio at the time, but little else of note. The band looks for a follow-up hit next month when they release their new disc, Lonely Road, but first they play an 8 p.m. show at the Rave tonight.