Red Knife Lottery w/ Bosio and Hail Archer

On their 2005 debut album, So Much Drama , released before most of the band had hit drinking age, Red Knife Lottery shouted out songs about murder and betrayal, sounding like a far younger, far thrashier version of The Pretenders. Last year the group returned with their sophomore album, Soiled Soul and Rapture , a more sophisticated effort with songs about sexual politics that further showcased the increasingly-soulful wails of powerhouse singer Ashley Chapman. Tonight the group shares a bill with Milwaukee’s longrunning emo-punk group Bosio, which has been largely silent for the past couple of years.