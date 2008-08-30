On their 2005 debut album, So Much Drama, Red Knife Lottery shouted out songs about murder and betrayal, sounding like a far younger, far thrashier version of The Pretenders. This year they returned with Hip Bruisers, a seven-inch that further tempered the band’s violent punk with jazzy tones and the increasingly-soulful wails of screeching, powerhouse singer Ashley Chapman. This fall, the band heads to the studio to record their sophomore album, but not before they headline a 10 p.m. show tonight at the Cactus Club, which they share with two mathy punk band’s, Chicago’s Haymarket Riot and Milwaukee’s Father Phoenix.