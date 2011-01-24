Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an attempt to heal old wounds. The script requires a great deal of sex, nudity and emotional turbulence, which makes it a perfect fit for Milwaukee’s Youngblood Theater Company, a daring theater group made up of recent UWM graduates. The production was cut short last year when one of the company’s actors was seriously injured in an assault, but is returning to finish its run now that he has recovered.