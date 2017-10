To judge from their latest album, the aptly titled Little Songs About The Big Picture, the Portland, Ore. indie-pop band The Red River’s record collection begins at about 1996 and ends at about 2004. Lo-fi but not unambitious, the group pays homage to heyday indie-rock, in particular the pocket symphonies of Elephant 6 acts like Neutral Milk Hotel, playing bittersweet, banjo-, string- and brass-laced ditties about the trivialities of daily life and what it all means.