Red, White and Pabst Blue Ribbon w/ Stephen Malkmus and The Jicks

Last year’s Pabst Blue Ribbon block-party celebration outside of Burnhearts in Bay View was a small but pleasant affair, a day of music and cheap PBR capped by a performance from the Detroit Cobras. This year’s follow-up event promises to be a much bigger bacchanal, though, since the party’s been moved to the Fourth of July and padded with bigger headliners, including Stephen Malkmus and The Jicks, the increasingly proggy band from the guitar-melting former Pavement frontman, whose following now includes Relix readers in addition to old-school Pavement diehards. The Jicks’ 7 p.m. set concludes the day’s lineup, which also features Chicago guitar-poppers Maps & Atlases, Milwaukee favorites Maritime and Canadian indie-rockers Rock Plaza Central.