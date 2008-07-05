As vicious as it may seem to throw a baby-faced band to the tar pits, The Redwalls have likely missed their shot at stardom. Snatched up by Capitol Records early in their career, in 2005 the Illinois group released De Nova, a banal tribute to the ’60s British Invasion that was heavily promoted but indifferently received. The group moved on to less-exhausted territory for their 2007 self-titled follow-up, bringing in more modern pop sounds, but by that point Capitol Records had already discarded them. The Beatles/Oasis-loving rockerstechnically independent rockers, since they no longer have a labelplay the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage at 8 p.m.