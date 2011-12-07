Reel Big Fish w/ Streetlight Manifesto, Lionize and Rodeo Ruby Love

After 2005's We're Not Happy 'Til You're Not Happy , a bitter rumination on their unceremonious fall from stardom after ska fell out of popular favor, Reel Big Fish returned to the silly, irreverent party music fans expected of them for 2007's Monkeys for Nothin' and the Chimps for Free and kept the mood similarly light on 2009's covers album Fame, Fortune and Fornication , a collection of cartoony, punked-out covers of songs by Poison, Tom Petty and John Mellencamp. The band is now touring behind a greatest-hits collection, A Best of Us for the Rest of Us , which features re-recorded and “skacoustic” takes of the band's best-known songs.