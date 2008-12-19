Milwaukee Irish rockers Reilly understandably thrive around St. Patrick’s Day, a brief period where they cram in as many gigs as they can, but this month the group is making a push to dominate another lucrative holiday season: Christmas. Tonight they’re releasing their new album, Kick Ass Celtic Christmas, a collection of drunken riffs on traditional Christmas themes. “Christmas in Killarney” plays like an X-mas carol as done by The Pogues, while “Dear Santa (I Can Explain)” details a destructive rampage down Candy Cane Lane. The band follows up tonight’s 9 p.m. CD release show at Paddy’s Pub with a Dec. 31 performance at Waukesha’s House of Guinness.