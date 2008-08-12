Milwaukee Irish Fest doesn't start until Thursday, but tonight Milwaukee's popular Celtic rockers Reilly give Milwaukeeans a taste of what's to come, playing a free 6:30 p.m. show at Humboldt Park as part of Bay View's Chill on the Hill concert series. The quintet throws down bluegrass-inspired, fiddle-laden Irish folk-rock. The performance marks a busy week for them: They'll also be playing the Westown Farmer's Market, the Ale House and the Port Washington Heritage Festival, doing two radio spots on WMSE and FM 102.1 and, of course, appearing at Irish Fest.