Sculptor Joel Hunnicutt and fellow artist Jody dePew McLeane are both obsessive and meticulous builders; the former with bits of wood, the latter through staccato strokes and layers of pastel. It is the relationship between form and material where the artists' bodies of work differ, and where the tension lies in “Relative Spaces,” their shared exhibit at the Katie Gingrass Gallery which runs through August. DePew McLeane’s drawings combine classical forms and art historical references with traditional modes of artmaking. Her technique and subject matter work together to create impressionistic spaces that are as much about light as the pleasure of expressive markmaking.