Remarkable Milwaukee 2012

Historic Milwaukee, the organization behind the annual Doors Open Milwaukee event, has assembled a panel of more than a dozen local figures who have contributed to the city's economy or cultural prestige for a round-table discussion about the city's future. Participants include former Mayor John Norquist, historian John Gurda, Pabst Theater Foundation Director Gary Witt, Bartolotta's Joe Bartolotta, and ART Milwaukee's Angela Damiani, as well as many other visionaries and entrepreneurs. Tickets for the discussion are $20; a $90 ticket also includes a lavish dinner reception after the panel at the Turner Hall Ballroom, which will be followed by a program with philanthropist Michael Cudahy.