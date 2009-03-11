Whether it’s the evangelical crazies in Jesus Camp or Bill Maher’s satirical attack on religious leaders in Religulous , faith-based institutions usually get a bad rap in mainstream documentaries. But this free screening of the feature-length documentary “Renewal” shows various religions doing some good as they join in a combined effort to fight environmental decay. Filmmakers Marty Ostrow and Terry Kay Rockefeller traveled the country finding groups looking to clean, conserve and reconstruct the world one faithful step at a time.