Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which ends its run today, promises both the technical brilliance of a Broadway tour and the raw energy of local theater. The talented Tommy Hahn anchors the raw rock of the musical in the role of Roger Davis, an aspiring rock star dealing with AIDS. Hahn has a solid background in theater, but lately he’s been better known as the lead singer of local “indie alternative pop rock” group Revolush. Joining Hahn in the musical’s emotional center will be Rick Pendzich as aspiring filmmaker Mark Cohen.