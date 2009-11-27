A modern interpretation of Puccini’s La Boheme , Billy Aronson and Jonathan Larson’s 1993 musical Rent is one of the decade’s defining theatrical works, a very contemporary exploration of the life of young, urban countercultural artists, hipsters and intellectuals that blends Broadway-styled pomp with a big, rock soundtrack. The musical is never as gritty as its subject matter demandswho breaks into song when they’re being evicted?yet it remains perennially popular. This touring production, which stays at the Marcus Center through Sunday, Nov. 29, should be of particular interest to Rent aficionados, since it includes original cast members Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp.