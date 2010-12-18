REO Speedwagon w/ Megan McCormick

Like most ’80s power-balladeers, REO Speedwagon faded from popularity by the early ’90s, existing largely as a touring act on the state-fair circuit. But the band has made a bit of a comeback in recent years, earning unlikely acclaim for their 2007 Wal-Mart-only album, Find Your Own Way Home. That album returned the band to the harder, rock sound of their ’70s material, distancing them a bit from the adult-contemporary soft-rock for which they would become better known in the ’80s. Tonight’s show is a benefit for Children’s Hospital.