REO Speedwagon so often plays state fairs and, more locally, Summerfest, that it’s rare to see them abandon the great outdoors in favor of indoor venues. It should be interesting to see how the band does for itself inside Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater, where more attention will be focused on the band and less on the party atmosphere. Though like all power-balladeers the band faded out in the early ’90s, REO is made somewhat of a comeback in recent years, earning unlikely acclaim for their 2007, Wal-Mart only Find Your Way Home .