Rep Lab 1112

Last season saw the Milwaukee Rep introduce fresh energy with its "Rep Lab" program. The Rep's Intern Ensemble took over the Stiemke Studio for weekend performances of a program featuring a series of shorts. Last year's show was a remarkably fresh and interesting program for a company that, by its nature as the largest group in town, cannot afford to take as many chances as smaller theater companies. This year's interns will be offered the same opportunity, as the Stiemke Studio is given to them for the second annual "Rep Lab." Among the actors involved in this season's intern program is at least one familiar face, Eva Balistrieri, who performed at a very young age with First Stage Children's Theater. Rep audiences also might recognize her as part of the Cratchit family in the Rep's annual <i>A Christmas Carol</i>. The rest of the interns come from all over the lower 48 states, including Washington, California, Florida and West Virginia.