The Rescues w/ Ari Herstand

All the members of the Los Angeles alternative-rock band The Rescues were accomplished songwriters before they started the band. The group draws from the traditions of both modern and classic rock, with contemporary production complementing vintage, Crosby, Stills and Nash- styled harmonies, and earned quick exposure through song placement in films and television, including “Grey’s Anatomy.” They’ll perform tonight at Shank Hall in advance of a full-length debut through Universal Republic, planned for release later this summer.