Retribution Gospel Choir w/ Into Arcadia & Group of the Altos

Though they’re the quintessential slowcore band, Low is seldom as quiet as that tag implies. The band plays slow, sure, but the trio can also be as loud and heavy as many of their ’90s peerson recent releases in particular, they’ve cranked up the volume to excellent effect. Low singer/guitarist Alan Sparhawk more explicitly indulges his rock fantasies with his side project Retribution Gospel Choir, which also includes Low bassist Steve Garrington. Without abandoning the searing tension and intrigue that defines their primary band, they pummel their way through brooding, psychedelic rock.