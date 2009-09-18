Reunion Concert for Beccee w/ Eric Benet

In the late ’80s, Gerard was one of Milwaukee’s most popular R&B ensembles, but these days it’s mostly remembered as the launching pad for breakout star Eric Benet. Tonight that band reunites, Benet included, but the occasion is a sad one. Benet’s former bandmate Beccee Smith has been diagnosed with stage three lung cancer, despite being a non-smoker. Benet and Smith have a long history: The two dated for years, and their relationship inspired much of Benet’s first solo albums. Many other former members of Gerard will be on hand for tonight’s reunion, including Amy Schultz (of Framing Amy) and producer Kevin Sucher.