Has a band ever been more intrinsically linked to a specific genre than Rev. Horton Heat is to psychobilly? The Cramps may have set the stage for the genre, but with their recklessly punked-out spin on country and rockabilly music, Rev. Horton Heat has all but defined it. Hopefully tonight the good Reverend can absolve some of the sins of his opening act tonight at his 7:30 p.m. concert at the Rave, the sexed-up and vulgar Southern-rock band Nashville Pussy.