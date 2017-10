If he were so inclined, Reverend Raven could go to sleep every night on a pile of the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards he’s earned since the ’90s as one of the city’s most popular blues players. His brand of barroom blues is cutting and capricious, marked by wild harmonica solos. The good Rev. regularly plays blues festivals with his Chain-Smoking Altar Boys, but tonight he headlines the next best thing: A concert at the Mitchell Park Domes, as part of its Thursday-night music series.