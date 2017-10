Few bands have ever been more intrinsically linked to a specific sub-genre than Reverend Horton Heat has been to punkabilly The Cramps may have set the stage for the genre, but with their recklessly punked-out spin on country and rockabilly music, Reverend Horton Heat has all but defined it. Nearly two decades after their critical breakthrough, the group tours more than it records these days, though last year it released the quirky album Laughin’ And Cryin’ With The Reverend Horton Heat .