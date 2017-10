If you like your blues music as unfiltered as a strong, menthol cigarette, then chances are Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys will be right up your ally. This Milwaukee group, a perpetual Wisconsin Area Music Industry award favorite, plays raw blues marked by burning rhythms and fiery harmonica. They boys play a free 6:30 p.m. show tonight at Cathedral Square Park as part of the Jazz in the Park concert series.