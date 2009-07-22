Reverend Raven and His Chain-Smoking Altar Boys

While another reverend plays the Miramar Theatre tonight (Reverend Horton Heat), Milwaukee's Reverend Raven plays a separate free show at the Washington Park Bandshell. If he were so inclined, Reverend Raven could go to sleep every night on a pile of the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards he's earned since the '90s as one of the city's most popular blues players. His brand of barroom blues is cutting and capricious, marked by wild harmonica solos. Tonight's show will feature Benny Rickun on the harp.