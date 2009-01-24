If he were so inclined, Reverend Raven could go to sleep every night on a pile of the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards he’s earned since the ’90s as one of the city’s most popular blues players. His brand of bar-room blues is cutting and capricious, marked by wild harmonica solos. A younger addition to the city’s bar-blues scene, Hounds Tooth has already emerged as staples of just about every regional blues festival worth its salt, thanks in large part to singer Jamie Brace, whose potent wail is loud enough to set off car alarms from blocks away. These two blues acts split an 8 p.m. bill at Shank Hall tonight.