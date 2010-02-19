Revision Text w/ Invade Rome

Milwaukee’s Revision Text draws from the playbook of rainy-day, late-’90s indie-rock, evoking a time before emo was a dirty word through giddy guitars, impassioned vocals and cathartic, build-and- release hooks that recall such fallen luminaries as Braid and The Dismemberment Plan. The group, which last year released its debut album, Modern Science , shares a show tonight with fellow locals Invade Rome, a power trio that last year released Light Eyed & Villainous , a blistering psychedelic rock record saturated in frenzied guitars and oversized drums.