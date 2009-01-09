Few Milwaukee bands are more proudly stuck in the past than Revolush, a group transfixed by the sounds of the late ’70s, a time when wiry young bands like XTC pushed rock in quirky directions that would lay the groundwork for the next wave of underground rock and fresh blood like Cheap Trick breathed renewed life into ’70s arena rock. That the most modern band Revolush cites as an influence on their MySpace page is The Darkness, another retro band obsessed with Carter-era jams, speaks wonders about Revolush’s reverence for the period, as do the bluesy, charging riffs on the group’s newest album, Arrivals, which evokes a more down-to-earth re-imagining of ’70s-era Aerosmith. Revolush splits a 10 p.m. bill at Shank Hall tonight with likeminded rockers Chief.