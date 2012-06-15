Revolush w/ Lucy Michelle and the Velvet Lapelles

A reliable local draw for the past seven years, Revolush isn't afraid to keep rock 'n' roll the way it was meant to be: under-produced and a little bit dirty. Tommy Hahn's smooth tenor vocals and slow vibrato call to mind the pop-rock bands of the '60s, while guitarists Bill Reuter and Maxwell Emmet play chunky riffs and solos that echo lighter '80s metal. The quartet has released two full-length albums and one EP since its start, and the group has earned some recognition in the process, winning <I>Shepherd Express</i> Best of Milwaukee awards for Best Rock Band in 2007 and Best Male Vocalist in 2006 and 2010. At this show, the group will perform its yet-to-be-released album, and the audience will get to help choose its title.