Driven by Tommy Hahn's eager vocals and the spry guitar work of Bill Reuter and Maxwell Emmet, the Milwaukee quartet Revolush summons the propulsive power-pop of the '70s, taking cues from bands like Cheap Trick and XTC. David Vartanian, known for his work with artists like the Violent Femmes, Live and Crash Test Dummies, helped record Revolush's 2008 album, Arrivals , a rush of funky, confident rock 'n' roll.