As a long-standing staple to the local scene, the incorrigible Revolush claimed the title of Milwaukee’s Best Rock Band from Shepherd readers in 2007. Lead singer Tommy Hahn’s Jack Black circa School of Rock vocal work and stage presence, coupled with the straight blues-rock riffs of classic radio define the band’s retro, ’70s rock-for-the-sake-of-rock sound. Although they still haven’t quite topped the deliciously over-the-top flamboyance of groups like The Darkness, Revolush are well on their way. Tonight the guys do an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall.