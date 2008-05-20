The Milwaukee Art Museum’s current exhibit, A Revolutionary in Milwaukee: The Designs of George Mann Niedecken, holds appeal to local history buffs and architecture conesuirs alike. An associate of Frank Lloyd Wright, Niedecken created lavish, innovative buildings for Milwaukee’s wealthy elite in the early twentieth century. The exhibit, which features furniture, photos and other archival material, speaks for itself, but for a little extra insight, exhibit curator John C. Eastberg will host a gallery talk today at 1:30 p.m.