For his 2008 documentary Revue, which screens for free tonight as part of the UWM Union Theatre’s Experimental Tuesdays series, Russian director Sergei Loznitsa interspersed scarcely seen, archived clips from the ’50s and ’60s in the USSR, creating a 72-minute montage film of ordinary Soviet life. It’s not his first try into this type of filmmaking. In 2006 Loznitsa pieced newsreels together in a documentary about the 900-day German blockade of Leningrad during World War II. This time, though, Loznitsa uses Soviet reels to show how optimistically ordinary citizens viewed communist leadership and ideals.