Rhett Miller w/ Mike Benign

Although conceived as a dumping ground for songs rejected by his band, the Old 97’s, Rhett Miller’s 2002 solo debut, The Instigator , earned far more attention and airplay than any Old 97’s release before it. Miller didn’t let the success go to his head, and as promised he stuck with his long-running country-rock group, but he’s continued recording solo albums, including 2006’s The Believer , which further downplayed Old 97’s twang to indulge Miller’s pop leanings, and last year’s self-titled effort, which was his most mature, elegant solo offering yet.