Rhett Miller w/ Roger Clyne

Although conceived as a dumping ground for songs rejected by his band, the Old 97's, Rhett Miller's 2002 solo debut, <i>The Instigator</i>, earned far more attention and airplay than any Old 97's release before it. Miller didn't let the success go to his head, and, as promised, he stuck with his long-running country-rock group, which has continued to release strong albums. But he's also continued recording solo albums, including 2006's <i>The Believer</i>, which downplayed Old 97's twang to indulge Miller's pop leanings, and his new <i>The Dreamer</i>, perhaps the loosest and most laid-back album he's ever made.