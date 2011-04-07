Over the Rhine, the long-running husband and wife duo of Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler, plays subtle, atmospheric alternative pop that, over the years, has taken on a restrained, rootsy chill (perhaps the result of the couple's side gigs as sometimes-members of the Cowboy Junkies), as well as a whiff of jazz. Named for the historical Cincinnati district where they got their start, the group has released 13 albums of smoldering vocals, plinking pianos and rustic, plucked guitars, the latest of which is this year's The Long Surrender .